SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings fans who were already contending with Lakers fans ecstatic over the signing of LeBron James have another fan base in town to tolerate, and this one may be more personal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports former Sacramento King DeMarcus Cousins has signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3M deal with Warriors, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/LaTLH3oOTB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

The news comes as the Kings are hosting the California Classic, a summer league exhibition in its first year, featuring the Warriors, the Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Cousins injured his Achilles tendon in January and missed the rest of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans.