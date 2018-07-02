DIXON (CBS13) – The vice mayor of Dixon is facing calls to resign after he authored a controversial column in an independent newspaper.

Vice Mayor Ted Hickman called gay men “faries” (sic) and “tinker bells” in the column, which was published on Friday in the Independent Voice and on his personal website. He added pride parades are put on to help the LGBTQ community with its “inferiority complex.”

He also proclaimed July as “Straight Pride American Month.”

Now a Facebook group is demanding Hickman be recalled.

“Any elected official that’s speaking that way should 100 percent be out of office; they shouldn’t hold that position,” said Dixon native Mary Dolan.

Hickman has not responded to CBS13’s requests for comment, but he told the Sacramento Bee it was tongue in cheek and had nothing to with my elected position.

The vice mayor is up for re-election in November.

Community members say there will be hundreds protesting at city hall on July 10 to push Hickman to step down.