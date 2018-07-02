MODESTO (CBS13) – A two-year-old boy has died after drowning in a family pool in Modesto.

The incident happened on Friday evening along the 1500 block of January Drive.

Modesto police say, around 7 p.m. that day, family at the home lost track of a child. A family member soon found the child in the pool and called 911.

Medics got to the scene quickly and he was rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the boy either got through a crack in a screen door or went through a doggy door to get to the pool. It’s unclear if there was a fence surrounding the pool.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the boy.