SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rents are continuing to rise across Sacramento, according to a report from Apartment List.

Rent for a two bedroom is up 3.5 percent year-over-year, including half a percent is just last month.

In fact, according to Apartment List, there have been six consecutive months of rent increases in Sacramento.

Sacramento’s median two-bedroom rent of $1210 is above the national average of $1180.

The entire state is feeling the increase in rents. Of the largest 10 cities that Apartment List had data for in California, all of them have seen prices rise.