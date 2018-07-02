  • CBS13

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a woman was swept out to sea and drowned as she tried to save three children at a Northern California beach.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the 47-year-old woman was taken Sunday night by the undertow at Cowell Ranch State Beach about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of San Francisco. Emergency crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. but were unable to save Aarti Senthilvel of Pleasanton, California, who had been taking photos of the children.

Detective Rosemerry Blankswade says Senthilvel managed to save one of the children. Family members helped her save the other two children.

Emergency personnel from California State Parks pulled Senthilvel from the water but were unable to save her.

