WINTERS (CBS13) – The massive and quickly growing County Fire burning in Yolo County has prompted Winters to cancel its fireworks show.

The show was scheduled to happen on Tuesday as part of Independence Day celebrations.

City of Winters officials say unhealthy air quality, mandatory evacuation orders for some areas in the county, and local fire crews having to be out working the lines are the reasons the decision was made to cancel the fireworks show.

Officials say they are working on rescheduling the show for a different date.

As of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire, the County Fire has burned 44,500 acres and is only 3 percent contained. It is burning in west Yolo County and has started creeping into Napa and Lake counties.