YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A warning to the Sacramento region: air quality will be compromised for the rest of the week, as the County Fire burns in Yolo County.

The fire is dropping ash and heavy smoke around the region.

It’s exceptionally bad in Winters, the city manager decided to cancel its annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

“We’ve got an inundation of a lot of smoke, a lot of ash coming into the community, the overall air quality in Winters right now is very poor,” said City Manager John Donlevy.

A thick blanket of smoke from the County Fire hanging over Winters now has the city reconsidering its patriotic holiday festivities.

“The idea that we are gonna go and shoot fireworks 600-feet in the air just isn’t a good idea right now,” Donlevy said.

He says the city has never canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show, but this year was an exception.

Donlevy says the show usually attracts almost twice the population of Winters each year, drawing in visitors from across the Sacramento region.

“We have had family be in town from Chicago, fly in and they watch the show with us,” said Winters native Anthony Pantaleo.

It’s an annual tradition for Pantaleo and his family.

“The whole community gets together, it brings everyone together.”

But the cancellation doesn’t shock the community.

Many locals say the priority now, is containing the County Fire.

“It’s a bummer but I think it’s a good thing because we do have the fire going on and it affects everybody,” said Maria Sandoval.

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District is now warning the public of air pollution.

“We definitely recommend that people reduce their exposure outside, reduce their outdoor activity, close their windows and doors especially if they’re sensitive,” said a spokeswoman for the agency.

Right now, air-quality sensors are measuring moderate levels of air pollution.

The Yolo-Solano AQMD outlines some symptoms to watch out for:

“Coughing, shortness of breath, headache.”

A town that’s caught in the middle during wildfire season, is sparking an outcry from locals and officials.

“We are tired of it,” said the City Manager.

The fireworks show will be rescheduled for another date.

Another good tip if you have to be outside this week: a respirator mask to filter out all the tiny particles floating in the air.

CBS13 reached out to the cities of West Sacramento and Davis — both will still host a fireworks show, and don’t anticipate seeing the same hazy conditions near Winters.