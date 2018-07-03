ESPARTO (CBS13) – The county fire continues to grow in size.

According to Cal Fire’s latest numbers Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 70,000 acres. The flames remain just 5 percent contained.

The fire started Saturday in Yolo County. It’s still active east of Lake Berryessa along the Napa County line, and to the north in the town of Guinda. Seven hundred buildings are threatened.

The #CountyFire is threatening 700 structures. Many of the properties in this area are surrounded by farmland. The flames came within a few hundred feet of this #Esparto home. The goats appear to be doing just fine. Well done, fire crews. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/ZPcg5bBCXW — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 3, 2018

More than 2,000 firefighters from across the state are on the frontlines with little chance to sleep.

Crews are worried about fatigue.

“Both physically and mentally it can become very taxing,” said Capt. Dan Olson with Cal Fire. “You’re going to see folks in fire camp that have been bounced from fire to fire to fire.”

Crews continued to take aggressive action on Monday to set up perimeter control by creating a controlled burn while up against shifting winds.

Firefighters are urging people to heed the warnings and evacuate.

Full containment isn’t expected for another eight days.