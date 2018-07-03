STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 35-year-old Stockton woman is now facing gross vehicular manslaughter charges after police say she crashed into a disabled vehicle on Interstate 5, killing two people.

The good Samaritans who lost their lives, detectives say, had just pulled over to help the driver in the disabled vehicle.

Doris Wilson, 26, is being remembered by the community as a good daughter, sister and friend. She was the mother of two young sons with her whole life ahead of her.

“You can’t really prepare for it, you know. She got hit by the car, and I’m sure she didn’t expect it, you know. It’s crazy how things work like that, maybe it was her plan from God,” said Andrew Baca, who has family in Stockton.

On Feb. 24 Wilson and her friend, Brandon Parrott of Stockton, stopped along I-5 to help a driver whose car was disabled. Investigators said Megan Lee Ranada, 35, crashed into that vehicle killing both.

“I think it’s unfortunate. She was at the wrong place and the wrong time,” said Baca.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Ofice has now filed two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter against the 35-year-old driver. Detectives said Ranada crashed into the disabled vehicle that forced Wilson over the edge of the highway.

“It was very sad. Number one, to get people to even get involved nowadays is a big day, and a situation on the freeway, that even took more of a kind heart. My condolences to the family and everyone else involved. It’s terrible,” said Kathleen Gapusan of Stockton.

According to the district attorney’s office, there is no evidence that either drugs or alcohol were involved. Ranada remains in the San Joaquin County Jail.

“It’s a vehicular driving error, that’s all there is to it. There are some safety precautions we need to take, but these poor people didn’t even have a chance,” she said.

Ranada is expected to be arraigned on July 30.