Filed Under:american river, E. Coli

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A warning before you head into the water as summer continues.

Recent tests from the California State Water Resources Control Board shows there’s still high levels of E. coli in some parts along the Lower American River.

That includes parts of Tiscornia Beach, Discovery Park, Sutter’s Landing and Steelhead Creek.

Officials are asking people to do their research before heading out into the water.

Bacteria levels can be checked on the state water board’s website.

 

