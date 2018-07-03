  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    02:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Independence Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The smoke from the County Fire is filling the Sacramento Valley, hanging over roads, and homes, and threatening Fourth of July backyard barbecues.

Robert Garrufaldi works in the Sacramento National Weather Service nerve center, tracking the smoke across the valley.

“We’re looking at a model that forecasts smoke,” Garrufaldi said.

The bright colors show where smoke is the worst and where it is clearing.

Garrufaldi says the National Weather Service is forecasting more smoke in overnight hours, and is calling for a change in wind direction around noon on the Fourth of July, sending smoke north and helping clear the air in the Sacramento region.

”There should be improvement for a lot of people in the air quality,” Garuffaldi said.

It’s an Independence Day forecast that should make backyard barbecue parties a little more pleasant.

So long smokey skies. Let the celebrations begin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s