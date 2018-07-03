SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The smoke from the County Fire is filling the Sacramento Valley, hanging over roads, and homes, and threatening Fourth of July backyard barbecues.

Robert Garrufaldi works in the Sacramento National Weather Service nerve center, tracking the smoke across the valley.

“We’re looking at a model that forecasts smoke,” Garrufaldi said.

The bright colors show where smoke is the worst and where it is clearing.

Garrufaldi says the National Weather Service is forecasting more smoke in overnight hours, and is calling for a change in wind direction around noon on the Fourth of July, sending smoke north and helping clear the air in the Sacramento region.

”There should be improvement for a lot of people in the air quality,” Garuffaldi said.

It’s an Independence Day forecast that should make backyard barbecue parties a little more pleasant.

So long smokey skies. Let the celebrations begin.