FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities say a 92-year-old woman has been accused of fatally shooting her son who wanted to put her in an assisted living facility.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say Anna Mae Blessing has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer for her case yet.

Sheriff’s officials say a 72-year-old man was found dead Monday at his at a home in Fountain Hills about 30 miles northeast of Phoenix.

They say Blessing told detectives she concealed two handguns in the pockets of her robe before confronting her son in his bedroom and firing multiple shots at him.

The gun was dislodged from Blessing’s hand after a struggle with her son’s girlfriend and authorities were called.

