Every 4th of July, on a Wednesday in 2018, people in the United States come together with friends and family to commemorate the birth of this great nation. Sacramento residents have an abundance of ways to express patriotism on the holiday, so suit up in your best reds, whites and blues and choose from these great Independence Day events.

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration

Hagan Park

2197 Chase Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA

www.ranchocordovajuly4th.com

Date: July 3 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This hugely popular two-day celebration includes great entertainment for guests of all ages, including live music performances and exciting fireworks shows each night. There is a fun and wacky hometown parade, great food, a beer garden, full carnival with rides and games, exhibits, pedicabs and an Aerial Assault Extreme Trampoline Show. The Kids Zone offers excitement for more than just children, with steam train rides, bungee trampoline, laser tag, pony rides, a petting zoo and bird encounter, archery tag, water-walking in huge bubbles and even a video-game trailer that rolls.

Feel Free To Help Others

Americans have the freedom to share their time and energy with those in need and Sacramento-area organizations are always in need of volunteers. For example, volunteers with Cut Ups of Northern California create and donate needed items for aging/wounded veterans, autistic children, crisis nurseries, Alzheimer’s patients and more. Local animal rescue groups and shelters are inundated with lost animals after July 4th, because the explosive bangs and shrill whistling sounds of fireworks cause many pets to bolt in fear. Sacramento Area Animal Coalition has a list of local shelters and rescue groups from which to choose. Families can also work independently for a worthy cause, such as donating the proceeds of a neighborhood cupcake or crafts sale to the charity of their choice, or spending time with veterans in hospitals or rest homes. For additional ideas on where to volunteer, check with organizations like Team Giving and Hands On Sacramento.

4th of July Roseville

Royer Park

190 Park Drive

Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 774-5200

www.roseville.ca

Date: July 4, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The festive Independence Day parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas, Vernon and Riverside, winding through town past the Civic Center and ending up in Royer Park. Then stick around the park for festive family-friendly fun, including games, vendors, lots of great food and rousing live music by the Capitol Pops Concert Band.

Fourth on the Field

Raley Field

400 Ballpark Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95691

www.raleyfield.com

Date: July 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

The Raley Field fireworks show is known to be among the best in the area, so attendees will get a real bang for their buck. There is live music, a hot-dog eating contest, potato-sack races and push-up competitions, and a devoted area for kids with balloon art, face painting, a playground structure and splash pad. Tickets to the event, including field level, bowl seating and suites, are priced from $5 to $500 and each offers access to specific attractions. Amenities included with different tickets levels may include seating in the stands, space for picnicking, access to food trucks or concession stands, shuffleboard, children’s play areas, adult beverages, cornhole, darts, billiards and more. Purchase tickets in advance as there are limited numbers available for each level, and consider carpooling since traffic gets hectic and each vehicle must pay $10 for parking.

Sacramento Public Library

www.saclibrary.org

With 29 branches in and around the Sacramento area, the public library system has many ways to celebrate the founding of the country. There are numerous books, movies, documentaries, audio-books, and TV series about the Revolutionary War and other parts of American history that can be checked out or streamed, some for children and others for adults. And although the blockbuster film is not actually about the holiday, there is a copy of “Independence Day” available for loan at one of the branches.

