GUINDA (CBS13/AP) – Firefighters battling the County Fire that threatens nearly 1,000 homes and buildings say cooler weather may help efforts to corral the flames.

The temperature was around 90 in the area on Tuesday and the high is expected to drop by about 5 degrees Wednesday.

This @CAL_FIRE time-lapse video shows a back-fire operation on CA-128 Tuesday afternoon. Crews covered about 16 miles of terrain executing back-fires like these. Note the engine following along on road below to ensure fire did not cross. #CountyFire @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/dN5tZXMkEE — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 4, 2018

However, state fire officials say the erratic winds and tinder-dry brush and grass fueling the explosive spread of flames can still hamper containment.

As of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire, the fire has burned 82,700 acres, or about 128 square miles, and is 25 percent contained. It has burned an area more than twice the size of the city of Stockton.

No homes have burned but some areas have been under evacuation orders for days.

The fire has burned into Yolo, Napa and Lake Counties.

Firefighters have been using aircraft, bulldozers and backfires to curb the blaze.

