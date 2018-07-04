ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove have seized dozens of pounds of illegal fireworks ahead of Fourth of July.

The Elk Grove Police Department said on Wednesday that they’ve fielded more than 60 calls reporting illegal fireworks recently.

Our Fireworks Task Force has handled over 60 calls and have seized over 35 lbs of illegal fireworks. The Task Force were able to catch a subject lighting illegal fireworks. The subject was cited and 31 aerial fireworks were seized. To report illegal fireworks, call (916) 714-5115 pic.twitter.com/mp1p0xEg0I — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 4, 2018

Officers caught a person in the act as they were lighting some illegal fireworks. Police say the person was cited and 31 aerial fireworks, a total of 35 pounds, were seized by officers.

“Safe and sane” fireworks are the only kinds legal in California. All types of fireworks that go into the air are illegal for private citizens in California, while some counties and municipalities also ban the use of even safe and sane fireworks.

Elk Grove police ask residents to report illegal fireworks by calling (916) 714-5115.