SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car crash in south Sacramento has sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Franklin Boulevard and 35th Avenue.

A car crashed into a building in the area a little after 6 a.m. It is unclear, at this point, what led up to the car crashing into the building, which is a church.

Firefighters say three people are being taken to the hospital after the crash.

Franklin Boulevard and 35th Avenue are blocked for the moment.