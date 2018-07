LATROBE (CBS) – A grass fire is burning near the town of Latrobe in El Dorado County.

The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. and has grown to 200 acres.

#edso forward progress of fire has been stopped. No further evacuations at this time. Those that were evacuated are asked to remain away via @SgtPrencipe — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) July 5, 2018

Flames from the so-called Shingle Fire are threatening the community. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department has made the necessary evacuations, according to a statement.

This is a developing story.