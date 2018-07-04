  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire broke out in a two-story apartment building Wednesday in Modesto.

Fire crews said they responded to a structure fire just after 3:30 this morning on the 400 block of S. Santa Cruz Ave. Upon arrival, they said they found fire venting from the windows and the front door.

santa cruz ave fire modesto fire department Early Morning Flames Burst Out Of Windows In Modesto Apartment Building

(source: Modesto Fire Department)

No injuries were reported but initial reports indicated that a person remained in the building. Crews said they worked in offensive mode and knocked down the fire quickly, and did not locate any occupants after primary and secondary searches.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, according to firefighters.

 

