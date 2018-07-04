STOCKTON (CBS13) – Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Stockton to celebrate Independence Day and honor our hometown heroes which included two World War II veterans.

The Fourth of July parade started at Weber Point. Floats, marching bands and community organizations made their way down El Dorado street.

Before all the fireworks and barbecues, families in Stockton had the opportunity to show off their patriotism and their appreciation to men and women in uniform.

“What they have suffered and sacrificed I am enjoying, and my grandchildren and my children. So, thank God for those men,” said Sonia Spatola, who lives in Stockton.

The Fourth of July parade attracted hundreds of people. Families lined the streets to watch some of their favorite heroes go down the parade route including some very familiar faces to this community.

“The sacrifices made are worth it, and we should respect that keep those traditions going forward to honor, respect America and those who gave some much to protect our freedoms,” said Douglass Wilhoit, CEO of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce.

Two of this year’s grand marshalls served in world war two including Ted Salisbury, 95, and Bill White, who is 103 years young.

“This is the first real parade, I’ve attended for years and frankly it was out of this world,” said White.

White who served in the Marine Corps says the parade brought back lots of memories, mostly good. White says he’s grateful to be able to still share stories of his time serving next to his brothers in combat.

“I just hope you were listening and enjoyed this parade as much as I did,” he said.

The parade was organized by the United Veterans Council and a group of dedicated volunteers who help celebrate veterans every day.

“It’s really about freedom and bringing our community together,” said Bob Young, with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 52.

The City of Stockton is hosting a Fourth of July event at Weber Point with fireworks to start at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.