FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The drone light show planned at Travis Air Force Base for the Fourth of July has been pushed to tomorrow.

Organizers say winds forced them to reschedule.

Intel has been working with the base to put on a light show using drones.

The drones will dance in a choreographed routine honoring the military and American history.

Organizers say it will allow families with sensitivities to sounds caused by fireworks to enjoy the celebration.

The performance is scheduled to happen between 9 and 10 a.m. on Thursday. The show will be able to be seen from up to three miles away, organizers say.