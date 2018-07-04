YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — With the County Fire blazing through Yolo County and Napa County, some neighbors may be wondering how they can help evacuees and firefighters.

Yolo County answered that question Wednesday, tweeting that they do not need any help at this time.

But as the fire continues to grow, the need may arise and county officials said that volunteers can sign up at HandsOn Sacramento to be on-call for volunteer opportunities. The HandsOn Sacramento website says that they work with local leaders and agencies to assess and determine volunteer needs, and then reach out to registered volunteers to alert of opportunities.

They also asked volunteers to not self-deploy, but instead to find opportunities with reputable nonprofits or government agencies.

In addition to volunteering, those who want to help can also go to the Yolo Food Bank website for more information. The food bank accepts monetary donations and interested donors can learn more on the site.

HandsOn Sacramento reminded community members to not collect items to donate unless they have confirmed the need and the destination for the items. Instead, financial contributions to reputable nonprofit agencies are preferred.

The County Fire started June 30 near Guinda and has grown to 82,700 acres and is 25% contained. The fire is east of Lake Berryessa.

Evacuations are currently in place for residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasants Valley Road, West of State Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53.