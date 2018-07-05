CERES (CBS13) – Authorities say a man is dead after crashing in rural Stanislaus County late Fourth of July night.

The scene was on Central Avenue, north of E. Taylor Road, about four miles south of Ceres.

California Highway Patrol’s Modesto area office says officers responded to the scene a little after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a reported crash. It appears a man driving a 1998 Pontiac drifted into a dirt shoulder and then clipped a utility pole. The car then overturned into a corn field, ejecting the driver.

Officers say the driver, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this point.

It is not known at this point if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.