DIXON (CBS13) — Ted Hickman, Dixon’s Vice Mayor, continues to face backlash over his column which advocated for “straight pride month” in the Dixon Independent Voice last week.

On Thursday, over 13,000 people from around the world have signed a Care2 Petition online, advocating for the Dixon City Council to recall Hickman. This petition is not legally binding and cannot recall the Vice Mayor.

The article that spurred this controversy was penned by Hickman and referred to gay men as faries (sic). Many argue the article highlights hateful and homophobic rhetoric, but others say it’s simply free speech.

“They can write what they want,” said Independent Voice Publisher Dave Scholl.

Scholl says his and his columnist’s constitutional rights are under attack.

“Having a free press is absolutely required for a free society. I will not tolerate attempts to silence a newspaper.”

But many are still angered by the column and are demanding action.

The Care2 petition reads, “…Dixon residents, among others, are demanding a recall to get this bigot out of office. While everyone has a “right to their opinion,” when someone in power begins to mock and denigrate a minority publicly, they put a target on their back that can have devastating consequences.”

In a statement, Dixon’s Mayor Thom Bogue said he was concerned by the column saying, “Vice Mayor Hickman should have realized as a public servant he represents all segments of people regardless if they are LGBTQ, straight or otherwise.”

Groups are planning a protest at the next Dixon City Council meeting on July 10 as well as an LGBTQ Pride Day in Dixon on July 28.