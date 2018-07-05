ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities in Elk Grove are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing woman.

Police say 34-year-old Nahydrah Rhodes went missing on the Fourth of July. She apparently walked away from her apartment on Di Lusso Drive around 10 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

EGPD Press Release- At Risk Missing Person Nahydrah Rhodes https://t.co/v0ORwc13Ak pic.twitter.com/DMGE9lYfEP — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 5, 2018

It is not known where she is headed, but police note she has walked several miles away from her home in the past.

Nahydrah is considered at-risk due to having a diminished mental capacity.

She was wearing a pink, white and brown long sleeve shirt and torn blue jeans when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Nahydrah or knows where she might be is asked to call Elk Grove police at (916) 691-5246.