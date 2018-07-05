STOCKTON (CBS13) – The noises were heard all over the region, many well into the night and in our own backyards.

Illegal fireworks displays kept both police and fire agencies throughout the region busy this Fourth of July holiday.

Calls about fireworks didn’t just come in from one specific area. Sacramento Police and firefighters were busy all night long. The same for Stockton, where police say reports of illegal fireworks kept them hopping.

Jose Vega of north Stockton not only heard the crackling noise and the loud bangs, he also saw the flames. This home in his neighborhood caught on fire, investigators said, because of fireworks.

“It was kind of dangerous though because when they shot them off they only went right there but when I saw them off high, we didn’t worry about it, but it was kind of crazy though,” said Vega.

Two firefighters were treated and released after they were injured battling the blaze, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Stockton Fire responded to a total of 43 fire calls, 10 grass fires and worked six structure fires.

Sacramento Fire was also very busy. Firefighting crews responded to more than 600 calls.

“It’s irresponsible behavior by some of the people in the community who are not taking into account that there is a cost to be paid when they use these illegal fireworks,” said Capt. Keith Wade, Sacramento Fire Department.

Days before the Fourth, officers with the Sacramento Fireworks Mitigation Task Force seized more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. They also made three felony arrests and are investigating two house fires.

“These are the types of things we are trying to convey to the public; there are responsible ways to use fireworks, and enjoy them. We don’t want to have to take those away from the community,” said Wade.

Back in Stockton, police had their hands full. Between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. officers responded to 268 fireworks-related calls. Those numbers include 22 reports of gunfire.

“We respond to every call that comes in; sometimes people will call back and say people have left the area or I don’t hear or see anything anymore, but we are required to respond to call those calls as time permits,” said Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department.

Despite the busy night, officers say they appreciate all the calls to help keep illegal fireworks off the streets and out of neighborhoods.