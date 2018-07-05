SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement officials across the region say this year brought the worst case of illegal fireworks they’ve ever seen.

But not everyone got away with selling or lighting the illegal loot. Sacramento Police seized more than 2,300 pounds and made 3 felony arrests.

“There were a lot of illegal fireworks that were used last night and the goal of our fireworks medication task force was trying to prevent that,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Illegal fireworks are being blamed for burning multiple homes and starting several grass fires.

“I could not believe, it was like the grand finale the whole night. It was coming from every direction,” said Roosevelt Wynne who lives on Lerner Way.

Those blasts lit up a South Sacramento neighborhood catching a home on fire with a dog trapped inside.

“I ran through the backyard and grab the hose and started spraying and spraying until it busted the through the roof and when it busted through the roof the smoke was pouring out and I could barely find my way back to the front,” Wynne said.

He said firefighters were able to rescue their dog, a relief, but their home was gutted.

“It’s upsetting especially when you own a home and you come home and it’s burnt down,” he said.

The city received 600 calls for service and kept firefighters from running one call to the next.

“It’s irresponsible behavior by some of the people in the community who are not taking into account that there is a cost to be paid when they use these illegal fireworks,” Capt. Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Police Task Force teamed up with the fire department to get illegal explosives off the streets, starting at the end of May.

“Last night was big, but a lot of our efforts are focused on prior to last night,” Chandler said.

With the uptick in activity, where are all of these illegal fireworks coming from?

“People are traveling to Nevada and the fireworks are coming from Nevada and they are obviously selling them illegally,” he said.

Sacramento police issued several citations that range from felony to misdemeanors.

But even with the extra enforcement, residents say the illegal fireworks were so out of control across the region, it would be hard to enforce.

“The cops came down the road yesterday and everything, but there’s just too many going on,” Wynne added.