MODESTO (CBS13) — A late night traffic collision between a bike and a vehicle ended in a fatality on the Fourth of July.

Modesto Police came upon the collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle that occurred at the intersection of W. Briggsmore Avenue and College Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say that Dean Lovelady, 57, was driving his vehicle westbound on W. Briggsmore Avenue as an unidentified 60-year-old male entered the intersection on a bicycle.

ALSO: Mother Of Missing Stockton Twins Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

The two collided at or near the intersection, and officials say the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials are not releasing the bicyclist’s name until his family is notified.

Lovelady remained at the scene of the accident and is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The Modesto Police Department Traffic Unit said they have initiated a comprehensive collision investigation and they said that drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

READ: Surge In Illegal California Pot Shops Undercuts Legal Market

If you have any information regarding the collision, please contact Officer Raduechel at 209-572-9592, by email or by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.