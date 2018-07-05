DALLAS, Texas. (CBSLocal) – A Texas mother says she’s sorry she didn’t fire “the whole clip” at a suspected carjacker who allegedly tried to steal her SUV while the woman’s two children were in the backseat. However, the mom did fire one shot, hitting the suspect in the head and sending him to the hospital.

Dallas police say the woman stopped for gasoline at a Shell station on Camp Wisdom Road in North Texas on July 4.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, left her children in the SUV while she ran inside the convenience store. Before she returned a man jumped into her vehicle and tried to drive away, but the woman saw what was happening and jumped in the back seat.

The woman told CBS 11 News she tried to get the man to stop, but he refused. At that point she was able to open her glove box, pull out a gun, and shot the man in the head.

“I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn’t. I didn’t. I just wanted to give him a warning shot that was it,” she said. “I’m not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”

The mother said she had just put the gun in the SUV hours before after her husband helped her with reloading it. “I told him that I needed some bullets for my gun and he told me that he was going to go get it.”

The suspect crashed into a light pole and was later taken to a local hospital. Police have not identified the suspect and there’s no word on his condition but the mother wanted to tell him something. “I wish I would’ve killed you, if I didn’t already,” she said.

Police questioned the woman at the scene and then told her she was free to go. Neither she nor her two children — ages two and four — were hurt during the shooting or crash.

[H/T CBS DFW]