PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Two sex offenders were arrested in Placer County last week for violating their registration requirements by moving out of state.

The arrests were a joint effort between the Placer County Sheriff’s detectives, Placer County Probation, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The first offender, Donald Hornby, 51, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on an outstanding Placer County felony no-bail warrant after he fled to Washington state.

Hornby was in violation of his Post Release Community Supervision terms and he had several sex-offender registration violations. He is currently in custody at the Snohomish County Jail in Washington awaiting extradition to Placer County.

The other offender, Kevin Augustine, 52, was arrested by Placer County Sheriffs for a sex-offender violation and because he moved to Nevada without notifying the county.

Augustine’s bail is set at $250,000.