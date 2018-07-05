STOCKTON (CBS13) – The mother of Stockton twins who have been missing since the beginning of 2018 has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Thursday, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office announced that a judge had found Princess Canez-Walker incompetent. The judge made the ruling based off of evaluations made by doctors appointed by the court.

Canez-Walker and Aaron Weddles have been charged with eight counts of child endangerment. Police officers found the couple living out of a car in the Stockton area filled with weapons and drugs.

Three children were with the couple at the time. However, their 20-month-old twins Ren and Setina were nowhere to be found.

The twins have yet to be located. Authorities have said the couple were not cooperating police.

Due to the incompetency evaluation, criminal proceedings against Canez-Walker are being suspended. Canez-Walker will be sent to a facility for treatment that could restore her back to competency, the DA’s office says. If she is restored to competency, the trial against her will resume.

Weddles is still facing a preliminary hearing date on August 8.