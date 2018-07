ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man has been arrested, accused of starting a 316-acre grass fire with illegal fireworks.

Jacob Morris, 21, of Elk Grove, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of starting the Shingle Fire.

The grass fire burned 316 acres of grass and trees near Rancho Murieta and Latrobe, though no structures were destroyed.

Investigators say Morris caused the fire recklessly by using illegal fireworks.

Morris is due in court on Wednesday morning.