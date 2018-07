SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A fireworks barge caught fire after a Fourth of July show Wednesday night on Lake Tahoe.

The incident happened after the “Lights on the Lake” fireworks show in South Lake Tahoe.

Tahoe-Douglas fire crews extinguished the flames within six minutes using a fire boat. Firefighters deployed a boom around the barge to contain any possible contamination.

No injuries were reported.