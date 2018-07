YUBA CITY (CBS13) — The Yuba City Police Department is searching for two missing children and their mother after she fled a hospital on Wednesday.

Police say Tina Baiz was at Rideout Memorial Hospital with her 11-month-old boy named Zeke on Wednesday night.

Police believe Baiz found out the child tested positive for drugs and left with the child. Zeke was still attached to an IV at the time.

Baiz, Zeke and her 2-year-old daughter have not been seen since she left.