WOODLAND (CBS13) — Library cardholders have an exciting new opportunity at the Yolo County Library — a 3D Printer.

The 3D printers are now available by appointment at the Arthur F. Turner Community Library in West Sacramento and the Mary L. Stephens Branch Library in Davis.

In addition to the permanent printers, a mobile 3D printer will visit six additional Yolo County Library locations on a monthly basis, starting with the Knights Landing Branch in late July.

The library said, “3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is a process of making three-dimensional objects from a digital file, usually by adding successive layers of heated, extruded material. The printers can be used to build objects from figurines to jewelry to household tools.”

Individuals can custom design objects using 3D modeling software, or they can visit websites, such as www.thingiverse.com, which provide design-ready objects for printing.

3D printer appointments are three-hours long and are available at the following locations:

Arthur F. Turner Community Library, located at 1212 Merkley Avenue in West Sacramento.

Tuesdays: 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Mary L. Stephens – Davis Branch Library, located at 315 E. 14th Street in Davis.

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays: 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

(Note: Appointments may be booked back-to-back for larger files.)

For information on the upcoming dates and appointment times for the mobile 3D printer at the Knights Landing Branch Library, located at 42351 3rd St. in Knights Landing, please call (530) 735-6593.

To use a 3D printer, individuals must have: a Yolo County Library card in good standing viewed the instructional video(s) found here: https://tinyurl.com/YCL3Dprinter and posted on the Library’s website (or possess sufficient experience to use the equipment safely and appropriately), and signed a user agreement and liability waiver. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the California State Library, and the Friends of the Davis Public Library. For more information or to make an appointment, visit your local Yolo County Library branch or: www.yolocountylibrary.org. Connect with the Yolo County Library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/yolocountylibrary.org.