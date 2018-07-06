SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — The Calavares County Sheriff’s office says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County Thursday night.

Officials said that when officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a white male subject holding a long back object which appeared to be a rifle or long firearm.

Calaveras County Sheriffs said they received multiple 911 calls that a male was waving a gun and acting strangely in the roadway around 9 p.m.

The subject was in the roadway on Mountain Ranch Road near Rocky Road between San Andreas and Mountain Ranch California.

The subject allegedly pointed the object, which has a laser-type sight attached to it, at law enforcement officers and refused to comply with officer orders at the time, according to police.

Police said that in fear for their safety as well as the safety of nearby residents, law enforcement officers fired their weapons, striking the subject.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriffs.

The Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol responded with their respective Officer Involved Shooting Teams and or Critical Incident Response Team to conduct a multi-agency investigation into the incident.

Mountain Ranch Road is currently closed just east of Rocky Road. There is no estimate as to when the road will re-open.

Police said the name of the deceased persosn is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.