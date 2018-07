CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say a man was arrested Thursday for breaking the lobby door of their own station.

Antonio Natali, 29, smashed through the glass of the lobby door at the Citrus Heights Police Station.

Police said he was quickly detained and arrested for vandalism, violation of probation, and possession of tear gas and methamphetamine.

Natali is on six dockets of probation for various offenses including theft, DUI, trespassing, and assault, according to officials.