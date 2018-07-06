  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — In another case of “if it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” offers promising free tickets to Disneyland will instead leave you with disappointment.

Disneyland is not giving away free tickets to 500 families to celebrate 110 years of service, despite an advertisement circulating on social media.

The false offer looks like a coupon. It features artwork of Cinderella’s castle with Disneyland Resorts written to appear like the theme park’s trademark. It offers 5 free tickets.

When users click on the offer it says, “Congratulations! You have been selected to take part in our short survey to get 2 Free Disneyland Tickets.” Users are then asked three questions and told they have won the tickets.

At the end of the questions it asks the participant to share and “like” the message.

Melissa Britt, a Disneyland Resort spokeswoman, told The Associated Press in an email that the offer is false and that Disneyland does not have any special promotions at the moment.

Disneyland opened July 17, 1955, which was 62 years ago, not 110.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s