SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — In another case of “if it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” offers promising free tickets to Disneyland will instead leave you with disappointment.

Disneyland is not giving away free tickets to 500 families to celebrate 110 years of service, despite an advertisement circulating on social media.

The false offer looks like a coupon. It features artwork of Cinderella’s castle with Disneyland Resorts written to appear like the theme park’s trademark. It offers 5 free tickets.

When users click on the offer it says, “Congratulations! You have been selected to take part in our short survey to get 2 Free Disneyland Tickets.” Users are then asked three questions and told they have won the tickets.

At the end of the questions it asks the participant to share and “like” the message.

Melissa Britt, a Disneyland Resort spokeswoman, told The Associated Press in an email that the offer is false and that Disneyland does not have any special promotions at the moment.

Disneyland opened July 17, 1955, which was 62 years ago, not 110.