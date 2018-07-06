MEDFORD, Ore. (AP/CBS13) — CAL FIRE and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a civilian fatality from the Klamathon fire Friday. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The fire is currently 8,000 acres and 5% contained, according to CAL FIRE. There are evacuations in effect.

Caltrans also issued a travel advisory warning that motorists traveling north on Interstate 5 to Oregon should allow additional travel time.

California Highway Patrol officers are escorting vehicles slowly between Yreka and the Oregon border.

The fire jumped across Interstate 5 south at the Oregon border in California and southbound lanes are closed in that area, authorities said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday evening that the southbound lanes would remain closed at Ashland, Oregon, with no estimated time for reopening.

The agency suggested motorists traveling toward California consider using Oregon 58 or 140 to U.S. 97.

The agency says the fire called Klamathon started Thursday afternoon and has forced evacuations in the small town of Hornbrook, California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at about 8:30 p.m Thursday. Multiple structures are threatened, damaged or destroyed, the department said.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County, citing “extreme peril” to people and property. Hornbrook is in Siskiyou County.

No further information was immediately available.