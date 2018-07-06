LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach LaVine has signed a four-year, $80 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the terms to The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Kings nor the Chicago Bulls announced the deal involving the 6-foot-5 guard who’s going into his fifth NBA season.

The Bulls have 48 hours to decide whether to match the offer on the restricted free agent.

LaVine has missed 91 of a possible 162 games over the last two seasons. He appeared in only 24 contests for the Bulls last season, averaging 16.7 points on 38 percent shooting.