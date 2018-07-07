Filed Under:Basketball, NBA, Sacramento Kings, Tyler Honeycutt, UCLA
(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former coach and family friend says onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead after a standoff with Los Angeles police.

Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt at Sylmar High School, tells the Los Angeles Times the player’s mother called him early Saturday and said her son took his own life.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it responded Friday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun and during the initial encounter, the suspect fired a shot out of a residence and officers returned fire.

Crisis negotiators were called and a SWAT team finally found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The department, which did not identify the man, says he appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s