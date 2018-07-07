  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMAirfryer Oven
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMTai Cheng with Dick Van Dyke
    4:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Migrant Teens, minors, Shelter, state senator, West Texas
(Photo credit should read TIM CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A state senator says he’s been told the temporary tent shelter in far West Texas for immigrant minors will stay open indefinitely.

Texas Democratic Sen. Jose Rodriguez told the El Paso Times that he toured the Tornillo facility Friday morning. More than 300 teens are being housed at Tornillo, which the U.S. government opened last month because its existing shelters were at capacity. More than 2,000 children have been put in government shelters after being separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy.

Rodriguez says an official at the facility told him it would stay open past a previous July 13 deadline on the facility’s initial contract.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to questions Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s