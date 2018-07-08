SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fire between two buildings broke out Sunday evening on Ararat Court and Florin Road.

Sacramento Fire reported that there was a large amount of fire between two buildings with exposure to both buildings.

Firefighters said the exterior fire extended into two different attics. Command on scene requested two additional Engine companies to assist in the firefight.

One building was reported by firefighters to be a convalescent home and that was being evacuated. No injuries have been reported.