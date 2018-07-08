  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMJudge Judy
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florin Road, Sacramento Fire Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fire between two buildings broke out Sunday evening on Ararat Court and Florin Road.

structure fire Structure Fire On Florin Road And Ararat Court Between Two Buildings

(source: Sacramento Fire)

Sacramento Fire reported that there was a large amount of fire between two buildings with exposure to both buildings.

Firefighters said the exterior fire extended into two different attics. Command on scene requested two additional Engine companies to assist in the firefight.

One building was reported by firefighters to be a convalescent home and that was being evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s