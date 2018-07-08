SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Marvin Bagley III injured himself in Las Vegas, and the Kings said he will be off the court for at least the next few Summer League games.

The Kings said that Bagley experienced a “tweak in his right hip flexor/groin area” during Saturday’s game against Phoenix in Las Vegas.

Bagley will reportedly undergo an MRI Monday, and more information on his injury will be available at that time.

He will not be playing in the game Sunday against the Clippers, and the Kings were doubtful that he will play Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.