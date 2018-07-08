  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMOpen House
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marvin Bagley III, NBA, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Marvin Bagley III injured himself in Las Vegas, and the Kings said he will be off the court for at least the next few Summer League games.

The Kings said that Bagley experienced a “tweak in his right hip flexor/groin area” during Saturday’s game against Phoenix in Las Vegas.

Bagley will reportedly undergo an MRI Monday, and more information on his injury will be available at that time.

He will not be playing in the game Sunday against the Clippers, and the Kings were doubtful that he will play Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s