8:15 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is still 500 acres and 20% contained. Eastbound I-580 at North Flynn Road remains closed.

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Grant fire in Alameda County is burning 500 acres and currently 20 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire is burning off of I-580 and Grantluine Road in the Altamont Area.