RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A vegetation fire at Old White Rock and Oregon Street in Rancho Cordova broke out today.

Sacramento Metro Fire reported that it was slow moving and only 3-4 acres around 5 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire was not threatening any structures and has limited growth potential.

Although units said they began mopping up the fire around 6 p.m., an hour later Sacramento Metro Fire tweeted that the fire continued to burn near Aerojet.