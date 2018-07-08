SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-year-old boy died in a hot car Saturday evening, officials said.

According to the Sheriff’s department, officers arrived on scene and attempted CPR before the child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on the 9700 block of Everbloom Way in South Sacramento.

Shaun Hampton of the Sheriff’s Department said that no one has been arrested in regard to the case at this time.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.