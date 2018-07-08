PLEASANTON (CBS13) — The Pleasanton Police need help identifying a nude man who was caught on camera engaging in “lewd conduct.”

According to police, a Pleasanton resident’s security camera caught the male subject behaving suspiciously late Thursday night. A screen capture from the video shows a distinct tattoo on the male’s upper right arm, and police are seeking the community’s help in identifying him.

In response to the security screen capture released, Freemont Police apparently contacted Pleasanton police regarding the suspect’s possible connection to similar crimes in their city. Freemont Police said that the suspect may be associated with a newer model white 4-door crossover vehicle, such as a Cadillac XT5 or SRX.

Both Police Departments ask that anyone with information about the identity of this man or anyone who may have captured similar behavior call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100 or the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900.