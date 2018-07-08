NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 59-year-old man is recovering from a violent attack aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan Saturday night.

Police are searching for the man they say hit the victim with a metal pipe on a southbound 2 train approaching the Chambers Street station around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect was panhandling before a verbal altercation became violent, according to police. He got off at the Chambers Street and ran off in an unknown direction.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with a fractured skull and broken eye socket.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s last seen wearing a black cap, blue t-shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.