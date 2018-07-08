  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New York, subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 59-year-old man is recovering from a violent attack aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan Saturday night.

Police are searching for the man they say hit the victim with a metal pipe on a southbound 2 train approaching the Chambers Street station around 9:15 p.m.

ALSO: Global Supertanker Begins Flying Out Of Sacramento

The suspect was panhandling before a verbal altercation became violent, according to police. He got off at the Chambers Street and ran off in an unknown direction.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with a fractured skull and broken eye socket.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s last seen wearing a black cap, blue t-shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s