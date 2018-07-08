LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — After burning for two straight weeks, the Pawnee Fire is finally 100 percent contained.

In all, the fire burned 15,185 acres and destroyed 22 structures in Lake County.

One person was injured in the fire.

The fire started on June 23 around 5:21 p.m. off of Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road.

About 3,000 residents were evacuated in Lake County, and California Governor Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency in Lake County on June 25. By declaring the state of emergency, the area was able to receive more state resources to fight the fire and recover afterward.

Due to erratic winds and Red Flag conditions, the fire continued to grow with little containment.

On June 27 some residents were allowed back in to survey the damage to their homes. By this time the fire was 30 percent contained and 13,700 acres. It destroyed the homes of 22 residents, turning homes into ash.

When firefighters thought they were gaining control of the Pawnee Fire at 73 percent containment, it sparked up again on June 30 and CAL FIRE increased resources, including air attack to fight the increasing fire activity.

By July 1, the fire grew to 14,500 acres and remained at 73 percent containment. With the continuing dry heat and gusty winds, it took fire crews another week to completely contain the fire.