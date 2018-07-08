STOCKTON (CBS13) — A new scholarship opportunity is available for students at San Joaquin Delta College.

The scholarship dubbed the Edward F. Hurley Memorial Scholarship, was created in honor of Ed Hurley, a union carpenter who lived in Stockton.

San Joaquin Delta College wrote on their Facebook Sunday that Ed never got the chance to go to college, but he wanted “you” to have a chance. In that spirit, the scholarship is available to Delta students who have a parent employed in construction trades, and priority is given to first-generation students.

The Hurley Family Trust said, “he believed in the opportunity for all children to attend college, and he encourage his own children and grandchildren to be lifelong learners. He was a voracious reader, and he was self-educated in many subject areas.”

The scholarship documents explain that the scholarshiop is designed to “promote educational opportunities for children of tradesmen, including carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and other skilled workers in the construction trades.”

According to the Family Trust, Hurley briefly attended college after high school, but could not finish his formal education because he has to work. He was also a member of the Carpenters Union for nearly 60 years, and he provided the opportunity for all five children to attend college.

Hurley passed away in 2014, and San Joaquin Delta College recommends that students take advantage of his generosity because, “that’s what he would have wanted.”

The Edward F. Hurley Memorial Scholarship is prepared to offer $500-1000 to successful applicants based upon need.

Interested students can review the application here.